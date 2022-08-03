Chase Hudson Admits He’s a "Drama Starter" After Fans Speculate New Song Is Aimed at Charli D’Amelio

Put a finger down if your invested in this musically-driven drama.
Chase Hudson, a.k.a. Lil Huddy, gave a not-so-subtle response on TikTok after fans theorized that his latest song, "All the Things I Hate About You," takes a dig at his ex-girlfriend Charli D'Amelio and her boyfriend Landon Barker (who is a former friend to Chase.)
Here's a quick catch up: Chase and Charli used to date but ultimately called it quits in April 2020. Charli is now dating Landon and one month after the pair's relationship went public, Chase shared a clip of his song to TikTok—which has some eyebrow-raising lyrics such as "you're a showstopper, bad liar, homie hopper and drama starter." Fans have speculated the track is aimed at Charli.
And now, TikToker Bryce Hall has added fuel to that fire.
Bryce made a TikTok using Chase's song with the prompt to "put your finger down to what applies to you." In the video, Bryce puts a finger down for being a "showstopper," "homie hopper" and "drama starter." He captioned his post, "hey same @charlidamelio."
Chase then made his own TikTok dueting Bryce's post. And no, Chase didn't admit whether his track was about Charli, but he did admit some things about himself. In his rendition of the trend, Chase put a finger down for being a "showstopper," "bad liar" and "drama starter."
Back in June, a source confirmed to E! News that Charli and Landon are in the "early stages of dating." And since then, the pair have given glimpses into their romance on social media.
But while Charli and Landon have been adding to their feeds, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Chase has deleted some content as there is no trace of Landon on his pages.