All Of You Will Want to Relive Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweetest Family Moments

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Resumes IVF Journey After Pregnancy Loss

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen know each day gets better.

The couple, who lost their son Jack in September 2020, shared on Aug. 3 that they are expecting another baby.

Along with a photo of her pregnant belly, Chrissy wrote on Instagram, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again."

The former model—who also shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with the singer—said in February that she was resuming her IVF journey after her pregnancy loss.

Now, she explained, "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still."

Chrissy, 36, recalled having mixed feelings during many of the doctor visits. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves," she said, "but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."