Peacock's No Bad Days Trailer Turns Tragedy Into Comedy

Comedian Alyssa Limperis is putting a sunny spin on the loss of her father in her brand-new Peacock comedy special No Bad Days. Check out the first look trailer.

By Paige Strout Aug 03, 2022
If there's one thing comedians are great at, it's finding the light in a dark situation.

Alyssa Limperis is exploring the death of her father through a lighthearted lens in her brand-new comedy special No Bad Days, which premieres August 12 on Peacock.

"My dad was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, and then a year later, he passed away," she says in the special's first look trailer. "And then, a day later, I went to a café, and they were all out of oat milk. So, it's like, 'Pile it on.'"

From giving a lesson on the stages of grief and asking audience members if they can feel her dad's presence to playing a game of "Who Wants to Be My Dad?," Limperis will take viewers on a journey of pain and loss while highlighting the beauty in everyday life.

"This special is deeply personal to me," the star wrote in a press release statement. "I wrote this piece in the throes of grief after losing my dad to brain cancer in 2015."

She continued, "This project was a cathartic way to help me process the changes in my life and start my journey on the road to healing, through laughter."

The Los Angeles-based comedian also serves as an executive producer on the special with Michelle Caputo, Shannon Hartman and Jennie Church-Cooper.

"His death changed me," she says at the end of the trailer. "Every day that we get is a day to live."

Check out the full trailer above.

Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days premieres August 12 on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

