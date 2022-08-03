Days of Our Lives Is Leaving NBC for a New Home: All the Details

Watch : Barbie Blank Auditions for "Days of Our Lives"

Days of Our Lives has a new home.

The longtime daytime soap opera is moving to Peacock after airing on NBC for nearly 60 years. New episodes will be available daily on NBCU's streaming service starting Sept. 12.

"This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers," said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show's loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers."

DOOL's robust library is already available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers along with the Peacock Original Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Days of Our Lives aired it's 14,000th episode in 2020 and remains NBC's longest-running series.