Days of Our Lives Is Leaving NBC for a New Home: All the Details

Days of Our Lives has a new home.
The longtime daytime soap opera is moving to Peacock after airing on NBC for nearly 60 years. New episodes will be available daily on NBCU's streaming service starting Sept. 12.
"This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers," said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show's loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers."
DOOL's robust library is already available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers along with the Peacock Original Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.
Days of Our Lives aired it's 14,000th episode in 2020 and remains NBC's longest-running series.
Taking its time slot on NBC will be NBC News Daily.
"NBC News Daily, an hourlong program anchored by NBC News' team of award-winning journalists, including Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford, will provide viewers with up-to-the-minute national and international news, with the option for NBC stations to add local news," according to NBC. "NBC News Daily will also be streamed simultaneously on NBC News NOW and Peacock."
Days of Our Lives has garnered a whopping 58 Emmy Awards since it debuted in 1965.
(E!, Peacock and NBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family)