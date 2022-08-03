Find Out When Dancing With the Stars Will Make Its Disney+ Debut

Watch : Tom Bergeron Weighs In on Alfonso Ribeiro Co-Hosting DWTS

Dust off the mirrorball—the new era of Dancing With the Stars is upon us.

The 31st season of the celebrity dance competition—which is moving from ABC to Disney+—will premiere on September 19, the streamer announced on August 3.

Tyra Banks will return as host, but she'll be joined by new co-host Alfonso Ribiero. Ribiero is no stranger to the show, of course, as he and partner Witney Carson won season 19 of the series in 2014. Since then, he's appeared as a guest judge and a fill-in host.

"I love Dancing With the Stars so much, this season I asked for a front row seat," Ribiero shared on Instagram July 14. "I am so excited to be the new co-host of Dancing With the Stars and I'm as excited as all of you to see this season's contestants compete for the Mirrorball."

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all returning to the judging panel as DWTS makes the jump to Disney+.