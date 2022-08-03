She-Hulk Director Reveals What to Expect From Daredevil’s Much-Hyped Appearance

Watch : Jameela Jamil Reveals How Her She-Hulk Character Changed Her Life

We hope Daredevil likes She-Hulk when she's angry.

Charlie Cox will officially appear as Daredevil alongside Tatiana Maslany on She Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will now premiere August 18 on Disney+.

The cat got slightly out of the bag when a Daredevil cameo was teased in the first trailer for the show, but the secret is fully out now, thanks to She-Hulk director Kat Coiro.

"Yes, Daredevil is in the show," Coiro told Entertainment Weekly August 3. "I mean, how can you have a legal comedy and not have Daredevil come into it?"

As for exactly how and how much Daredevil and She-Hulk will interact, well, Coiro still had to keep things close to the vest.

"They match each other's wits, is what I can say," she said. "I am definitely excited for Daredevil to make his appearance, because I think he's going to be a crowd favorite. But I can't tell you anything else about that. The Marvel police is a real thing and I don't want to get arrested by them."