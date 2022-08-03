She-Hulk Director Reveals What to Expect From Daredevil’s Much-Hyped Appearance

We hope Daredevil likes She-Hulk when she's angry.
Charlie Cox will officially appear as Daredevil alongside Tatiana Maslany on She Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will now premiere August 18 on Disney+.
The cat got slightly out of the bag when a Daredevil cameo was teased in the first trailer for the show, but the secret is fully out now, thanks to She-Hulk director Kat Coiro.
"Yes, Daredevil is in the show," Coiro told Entertainment Weekly August 3. "I mean, how can you have a legal comedy and not have Daredevil come into it?"
As for exactly how and how much Daredevil and She-Hulk will interact, well, Coiro still had to keep things close to the vest.
"They match each other's wits, is what I can say," she said. "I am definitely excited for Daredevil to make his appearance, because I think he's going to be a crowd favorite. But I can't tell you anything else about that. The Marvel police is a real thing and I don't want to get arrested by them."
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Maslany as She-Hulk (a.k.a. Jennifer Walters) "a single, 30-something attorney," according to the streamer, "who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk."
In the series' trailer, she's quick to reject the label that's been hoisted upon her.
"I'm not a superhero," she argues. "That is for billionaires and narcissists. And adult orphans, for some reason."
It feels like Daredevil might have something to say about that!
Regardless of how much Daredevil appears on She-Hulk, fans can expect to see plenty of him moving forward.
In July, it was announced that Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively, joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Echo, which centers on Hawkeye's Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox.
Cox played the titular role on Netflix's Daredevil for three seasons from 2015 to 2018. D'Onofrio played crime lord Kingpin (a.k.a. Wilson Fisk) on the first and third seasons of the series. Cox also made a much-hyped cameo as Daredevil in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Watch out for another Daredevil cameo when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres August 18 on Disney+.