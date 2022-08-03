Kristin Cavallari Says She Hid "Toxic" Side of Her Jay Cutler Relationship From Friends

Looking back on her marriage to Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari admitted that she had "hid" some aspects of it from friends before breaking up with the former Chicago Bears quarterback.

Kristin Cavallari is going back to the beginning.

More than two years after calling it quits with ex-husband Jay Cutler, the Laguna Beach alum reflected on how there had been "red flags" in their relationship along the way. While she has nothing but well wishes for the former Chicago Bears quarterback—with whom she shares kids Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6—she admitted that ending their marriage was for the best.

"Because I have three kids with him, I'm very careful about what I say," Kristin shared on the Aug. 3 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "It was toxic. Period, end of story, that's all I kind of need to say." 

The Uncommon James founder went on to note that her inner circle saw signs of toxicity in the relationship "the whole time," though she did try to shield it from them.

"I kind of hid it from some of my friends," she confessed. "My mom knew every step of the way."

Looking back, Kristin sees that there were cracks in the relationship even before tying the knot with Jay in 2013. Referencing how she and the athlete had postponed their wedding in 2011, the reality star explained, "I called off the engagement [for] the same reason I got a divorce. Same reasons, I should say."

 

Instagram / Jay Cutler

"I guess, if there's any takeaway from that, it's that you can't ignore red flags, people don't change and you gotta trust your gut," she continued, "I was 23 when I met Jay. I was a baby. And at the time of my life, getting married and having kids was the next natural step."

Still, Kristin is "really thankful for our time together."

She added, "I don't regret anything at all."

