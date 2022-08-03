Reba McEntire Teases a Sinister Side in Big Sky Season 3 Trailer

This is Reba McEntire like you've never seen her before. The trailer for ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails gives a sneak peek at Reba's dastardly deeds. Watch the new footage here.

Reba McEntire knows all about the lights going out in Georgia—but Montana, too?!

The country music superstar shows off her dark side in the trailer for season three of Big Sky, called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, premiering September 21 on ABC.

"Welcome to Montana," Reba says in the trailer. "A place where the horizon never ends. Full of friendly folk just trying to do right. But in the untamed wilderness, you never know what's going to be coming around the bend."

OK, Reba's just warning us to watch our step!

"One thing's for certain, once you set foot in this place, you may never want to go home again," Reba continues. "And you might not."

What the heck, Reba?

The Country Music Hall of Famer joins the cast as Sunny Brick, "the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family," according to the network, "a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers." 

The trailer promises a new mystery featuring a hiker named Mark Woodman, who is seen falling off a cliff. Something tells us Sunny Brick might be able to explain what happened!

Reba isn't the only new cast member ready to make their mark on season three. Jensen Ackles, who first appeared in the season two finale as Sheriff Beau Arlen, will return as a series regular

Additionally, The Sopranos alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who appeared in season two as Tonya, a local waitress whose boyfriend goes mysteriously missing, also returns in season three.

We're not sure the Montana wilderness is big enough for all of them.

Watch Reba turn to the dark side when Big Sky: Deadly Trails premieres September 21 on ABC.

