Gisele Bündchen Calls Tom Brady the Most "Focused, Disciplined and Fashionable" in Birthday Message

Tom Brady just scored a sweet birthday shoutout.
Gisele Bündchen showed her husband some love for his 45th birthday with an Instagram post that highlighted some of the NFL star's best qualities off the football field.
"Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!" Gisele wrote on Aug. 3, pairing the message with a photo of Tom and their two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. (The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback also shares son Jack, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)
The supermodel added, "@tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life!"
The heartwarming post comes just a few weeks after Tom penned a heartfelt message for Gisele in honor of her 42nd birthday.
"Enjoy your special day and I know this year will be your best year yet," Tom said in his July 20 Instagram post. "Thank you for inspiring me with your honesty and authenticity."
But Tom doesn't just gush about Gisele on social media. Back in June, Tom expressed awe at how she balances her career while keeping the family on track.
"She takes a lot on for our family and she does an unbelievable job of prioritizing our kids and making sure all their needs are met." Tom exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop. He later added of her career, "She's the best. She never surprises me. She's back there working and just shows everyone she's unbelievable as ever at what she does."