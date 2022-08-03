Why Jane Fonda Says She’s “Not Proud” of Getting a Facelift

Jane Fonda is reflecting on her beauty regrets.
The veteran actress recently opened up about her past plastic surgery procedure, admitting she "is not proud" of having a facelift.
"I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted," she told Vogue in an interview published Aug. 3. "I'm not proud of the fact that I had [one]."
She continued, "Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it. A lot of women, I don't know, they're addicted to it."
When it comes to her current beauty routine, Fonda, 84, also revealed that she doesn't "do a lot of facials" or rely pricey products.
"I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh," she shared. "Laughter is a good thing too."
The Monster-in-Law star also told the media outlet about her new H&M Move campaign and how she still feels youthful in her 80s.
"I'm almost 85, but I don't seem that old," Fonda noted. "So getting young people to stop being afraid of being old, helping people realize that just because you're a certain age doesn't mean you have to give up on life, give up on having fun…or whatever you want to do."
Back in 2017, the topic of Fonda's plastic surgery was the catalyst for a major feud between the actress and journalist Megyn Kelly.
While appeared on Kelly's short-lived talk show to promote her film Our Souls At Night alongside co-star Robert Redford, the host told Fonda, she was an "example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically," before adding, "You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit, but you look amazing. I read that you said you felt you're not proud to admit that you've had work done. Why not?"
Looking incredulous, Fonda snapped back, "We really want to talk about that now?! Let me tell you why I love this movie we did, rather than plastic surgery."
Shortly after, ET Canada interviewed Fonda, who explained the cringe-worthy moment.
"Given the fact that we don't have a lot of time and Bob is right here, it's a weird thing to bring up, whether I've had plastic surgery or not," Fonda said. "I have, and I've talked about it, but it just seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question."
Fonda later poked fun at incident while appearing on the Today in 2018, along with Lily Tomlin to talk about their Netflix series Grace and Frankie.
When asked how long they've known each other, Fonda tried to name a year, while Tomlin joked, "I think before your first facelift."
"Never mind! Never mind!" Fonda interjected. "We don't need to hear that."
"I was just kidding," Tomlin said, while Fonda added, "Who are you, Megyn Kelly?"