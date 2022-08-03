Would Faye Resnick Ever Join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? She Says…

When it comes to her role as a frequent guest star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Faye Resnick is happy where she is.
"No," she exclusively told E! News when asked if she fans can expect to see her return to the Bravo series in a larger capacity. "I leave my girlfriends to their franchise, and they love it, and I'm just the friend."
While Faye doesn't have an interest in joining the show full-time, she has had many memorable moments on the show over the years, including her iconic season three fight with Brandi Glanville, during which she uttered her now-iconic line, "No matter how many Chanels you borrow, you will never, ever be a lady."
It's a phrase that continues to haunt Faye to this day. "I wanted that line to die," she revealed at Kathy Hilton and MenoLabs' exclusive RHOBH screening on July 20, noting that fans still recite the line to her to this day. "I'm like, 'Stop saying that. Why did I say that?'"
In fact, she admitted there were several times she regretted her word choices on the series. "As far as the Housewives show, it's a difficult show for me because I don't have a filter and I say the things that I feel," Faye told E! News, "and that's probably not the best."
But while Faye will continue her RHOBH appearances in a guest capacity, she's still a full-time friend to star Kyle Richards and her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy, with whom she's been close to for 30 years. But with the reality stars comes a fair share of sisterly fights, during which Faye stated she often acts as a mediator.
"I feel like when we're family, we have fights, we get over it, and there's always somebody there to help us through it," the 65-year-old shared. "And sometimes I'm that role and sometimes they're that role for me."
