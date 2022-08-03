Where to Buy Cute Home Decor For Your Dorm or First Apartment If You're on a Budget

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Moving to a new place in general can be pretty costly. The good news is, decorating and creating a living space you actually love doesn't have to break the bank. If you'll be moving into a dorm, your first apartment or a new home in the near future, we've got a roundup of affordable home stores you'll want to bookmark ASAP.
For instance, one store definitely worth checking out online is HomeGoods. Even if you do have a store close by, you're sure to find things online that you won't find in person. Plus, they're having a huge clearance sale right now where they're offering some of the biggest markdowns of the season. You can find cute new items for your home starting at $3. You can also find some great under $50 deals on things you need for college, if that's what you're currently shopping for.
From Target to Wayfair, and everything in between, we've rounded up some of the best places to score cute cheap home decor if you're on a budget.
HomeGoods
HomeGoods is a great place to shop one-of-a-kind pieces for affordable prices, especially if you like switching things up for the seasons. If you want to get a head start on fall and Halloween, you can snag some cute finds for under $50. They're also having a big clearance sale, which they say has the biggest markdowns of the season.
Target
Anything you need for your home can be found at Target. While you can shop your local store for the essentials, you don't want to miss all the incredible home deals you can only find online. For instance, you can find cute storage that doubles as decor for $25 or less. Right now they're having an online-only home decor sale where everything is up to 25% off.
H&M Home
H&M is known for having the trendiest styles at very reasonable prices, but they have an affordable home section as well. If you love the look of the table setting below, everything available right now is under $35. They're even having a home clearance sale where you can score deals up to 70% off.
Wayfair
If you want to give your home a total refresh, Wayfair is one of the first places you should shop. If you love treasure hunting for a good deal (and you have some patience), their clearance section has a ton of stuff for up to 80% off. We found this chic heart sculpture, originally $64, for $21.
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack has a great under $50 home decor section where they offer Barefoot Dreams throw blankets, NEST diffusers, OUAI candles and more. Not only is Nordstrom Rack affordable, they also have Clear the Rack events throughout the year where home clearance items and more are extra 25% off.
Jojo By Joda on Etsy
Jojo By Joda on Etsy is popular for their unique acrylic vases, like these cute iridescent rainbow pieces. Shoppers are obsessed with the quality and how gorgeous they are in person. Plus, everything in their shop is under $50.
West Elm
West Elm may not be the first thing you think of when you're looking for "cheap" or affordable home goods, but they do have an under $20 deals section that's definitely worth checking out. You can find cute vases, art, ceramic bowls and more at really good prices. We even found these chic open weave baskets starting at $10.
SouthLake Gifts on Etsy
SouthLake Gifts is an Etsy shop that offers "not your average" candles to add some color, fun and delicious aromas to your home. One item shoppers really love is this cereal bowl candle that looks just like the real thing. Plus, everything in the shop is under $30.
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters has a lot of cool home decor in their sale section for wallet-friendly prices. Their selection of throw blankets, pillows and uniquely shaped mirrors like the one below are worth checking out. Many items are under $50.
Walmart
Whether you're going for a coastal look, modern farmhouse or you're ready to take your home from summer to fall, Walmart has just what you need at budget-friendly prices. For instance, this gorgeous floral coastal lamp that would likely cost you over $100 at other home stores, is on sale for a little over $50.
Looking for more budget-friendly stores to shop? Check out out roundup of the best cheap clothing stores online.