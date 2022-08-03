Jennifer Lawrence Shares Relatable Moment After Twinning With Person on the Street

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Talks Pregnancy & New Film

There was a sweet silver lining to Jennifer Lawrence's unexpected twinning moment.

The Oscar winner recently stepped out in New York City in yet another easy, breezy ensemble that was perfect for the summertime.

Jennifer's effortlessly sophisticated outfit, in which she donned a beige spaghetti strap midi paired with black strappy sandals and her handy umbrella, proved to be a total hit.

So, what made this fashion statement stand out from the rest? During her July 31 outing, J-Law ended up crossing paths with a stranger who was wearing the exact same dress as her!

However, this wasn't a classic case of "bitch stole my look," but instead, the two appeared to be tickled by their matching moment. Photos captured the Silver Linings Playbook actress laughing with the bystander, who also flashed a smile.

Their dresses by fashion brand 6397 may have cost them more than $400, but their reaction was priceless.