Exclusive

Physical Season 2 Preview: Sheila and Danny's Marriage Comes to an End

In an exclusive sneak peek of Physical's season two finale, Sheila and Danny have a screaming match after her affair with John is revealed.

By Cydney Contreras Aug 04, 2022 3:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesRose ByrneCelebrities
Watch: Apple TV+ Physical Exclusive Sneak Peek

It's over for Danny and Sheila.

In the Physical season two finale, which hits Apple TV+ Aug. 5, the couple decides it's time to officially go their separate ways after Danny (Rory Scovel) finally finds out about Sheila's (Rose Byrne) affair with John Breem (Paul Sparks). Danny and Sheila previously made a concerted effort to making things work for the sake of their daughter, but Danny can't move past Sheila's betrayal.

In a sneak peek of the episode, Danny asks that he gets 50 percent of Sheila's business in the divorce. This idea makes Sheila laugh, because he did so little to help her become a businesswoman. So, she tells him, "Over my dead body."

Sheila's increasing anger with Danny is fueled by her knowledge that she's not the only woman who has been wronged by a lazy husband. After speaking with women like her, she understands, "Exercise was the only thing they had in their life just for them. Not for men. Not for their kids. For them."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Yes, Danny made more of an effort this season, but it wasn't enough to free Sheila from the societal expectations that she do the childrearing and housekeeping. 

So when Danny asks why she cheated on him with John, Sheila tells him the truth. "I didn't want to be with him," she explains. "I wanted to be him. Someone who just gets what they want in this world."

Courtesy of Apple TV+

As Physical creator Annie Weisman told E! News in June, the series isn't trying to shame Danny specifically. It's about showing the inequity between mothers and fathers in the '80s. "It's really important to show that this isn't just a character flaw of Danny that he hasn't been a present and involved father," she explained. "This is a societal flaw."

Annie attributed Sheila and Danny's relationship problems to the fact that Sheila is asserting more power in their marriage, saying, "That was true for a lot of women at the time. You know, we see rising divorces, we see women coming more into their own in the workplace, and how that shifts the family dynamic."

Trending Stories

1

Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Guilty Plea

2

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud

3

Twilight Actor Cam Gigandet’s Wife Dominique Files for Divorce

See how Sheila and Danny deal with these shifting dynamics when Physical's season finale streams Friday on Apple TV+.

Trending Stories

1

Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Guilty Plea

2

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud

3

Twilight Actor Cam Gigandet’s Wife Dominique Files for Divorce

4

Jennifer Coolidge Got a Lot of Sexual Action After American Pie

5

Lady A Postpones Tour as Charles Kelley Pursues "Journey to Sobriety"

Latest News

The View: Alyssa Farah Griffin Named Permanent Co-Host

The Tell Me Lies Trailer Is a Tense Look at Toxic Relationships

Derek Jeter Proves He's a Total Girl Dad in New Pic With Daughters

Sydney Sweeney Brings Back the Controversial Side Part With New Hair

Lady A Postpones Tour as Charles Kelley Pursues "Journey to Sobriety"

Lisa Rinna Hilariously Weighs in on Denise Richards' OnlyFans

TikTok’s Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are on Sale for 30% Off