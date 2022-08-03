From Monica Lewinsky to Diane Warren: All the Times the Beyhive Defended Beyoncé

The Question About Writing Credits Heard ‘Round the World

Songwriter Diane Warren found herself on defense mode after she appeared to call out Beyonce's latest album. Each single included on Renaissance has a host of credits like "Alien Superstar," which features a list of over 20 writers.

In early August, she tweeted, "How can there be 24 writers on a song?" Which did not sit well with the Beyhive to say the least. In the wake of criticism, hours later, Diane followed up with a public apology, saying she meant "no disrespect."