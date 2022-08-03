50 Cent Reunites With Lala Kent and Calls Out Her Ex Randall Emmett Years After Feud

Watch : Lala Kent Reveals She Co-Parents With Ex Randall Emmett Through App

Lala Kent is SUR-ving up a reconciliation.

The Vanderpump Rules star recently reunited with former foe 50 Cent years after they were embroiled in a longstanding feud over the Bravo star's ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

The rap mogul reshared photos obtained by TMZ showing Lala visiting him on the set of his latest project. The two were all smiles and even shared a hug in one of the sweet snapshots.

50 also called out Randall in his Instagram caption, writing, "Randell you better stop texting people talking s--t because i get nervous, and you know how i get when i get nervous."

While Lala and 50 appear to be all good these days, his caption indicates the same can't be said for Randall.

50 and Randall's feud started back in 2019 when the rapper accused his Power co-producer of owing him $1 million that he had loaned him. 50 also taunted Lala on social media, posting a clip from Vanderpump Rules of Lala bragging about her ex-fiancé.