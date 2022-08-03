50 Cent Reunites With Lala Kent and Calls Out Her Ex Randall Emmett Years After Feud

Lala Kent is SUR-ving up a reconciliation.
The Vanderpump Rules star recently reunited with former foe 50 Cent years after they were embroiled in a longstanding feud over the Bravo star's ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.
The rap mogul reshared photos obtained by TMZ showing Lala visiting him on the set of his latest project. The two were all smiles and even shared a hug in one of the sweet snapshots.
50 also called out Randall in his Instagram caption, writing, "Randell you better stop texting people talking s--t because i get nervous, and you know how i get when i get nervous."
While Lala and 50 appear to be all good these days, his caption indicates the same can't be said for Randall.
50 and Randall's feud started back in 2019 when the rapper accused his Power co-producer of owing him $1 million that he had loaned him. 50 also taunted Lala on social media, posting a clip from Vanderpump Rules of Lala bragging about her ex-fiancé.
Though 50 later tweeted, "I got my money, so I have no problem with Randall Emmett," his beef with Lala waged on for months when Lala later claimed to have a "receipt" proving she had "dinged" the rapper's ego during a fight.
50 retaliated by questioning Lala's sobriety in since deleted social media posts, writing at the time, "Oh this bitch be drunk 4 days straight. She must just be on some drunk hoe, I don't remember type s--t."
Lala responded to the "In da Club" rapper's drug and alcohol claims on social media. "My sobriety is something I'm proud of and work on [every day]. I've never done cocaine nor were any other substances, other than alcohol, involved in my decision to get sober," she wrote in September 2019. "I pride myself on being open and honest about everything in my life, hopefully inspiring others and letting them know they are not alone."
As for Lala and Randall, they remained estranged since breaking off their engagement and Lala has accused Randall of cheating on her (claims Randall denied).
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)