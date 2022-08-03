Lisa Kudrow Reflects on Feeling Insecure While Filming Friends

Watch : Jennifer Aniston & "Friends" Iconic Moments: E! News Rewind

Even Lisa Kudrow feels insecure sometimes.

While the Friends actress is a style icon to many, she didn't always feel that way. She looked back on playing Phoebe Buffay in the NBC sitcom, sharing that she used to think her insecurities stemmed from poor fitting ensembles.

"Seeing myself on the show and seeing myself in clothes and seeing Courtney [Cox] and Jennifer [Aniston]," she shared on the Podcrushed podcast Aug. 3, "I thought, 'Oh, they know tailoring so they can discuss it with the costume designer about where exactly to take it in.'"

So, she asked them to come with her on fittings, because they "were like sisters." But even the tailoring didn't make a difference. "I'm not trying to say I was overweight," Lisa said. "I was not. I just had no idea of the actual shape of my body."

This insecurity about her figure continued into her 40s, when she realized, "It's OK. This is just what I look like."