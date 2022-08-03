Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Crystal Kung Minkoff Explains Why She's Never Had Botox

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Claps Back at Botox Claims, Denies Cosmetic Surgery

As Crystal Kung Minkoff famously declared, "Hollywood is full of pretenders, and I slay them all!"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's season 11 tagline couldn't ring more true after she revealed the beauty procedure she has steered clear of.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the reality TV star explained why she hasn't gotten Botox, which ranks as the number one non-surgical treatment, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' 2020 report.

"My whole thing is I've never had Botox," Crystal said at the Shiseido Blue Project dinner in Huntington Beach, Calif on Aug. 2. "And by the way I'm all for it. I went to UC Irvine to go to medical school. I'm all about cosmetic surgery, but I still haven't done it because I'm all about preventative skin care."

But just because the Bravolebrity hasn't dabbled with Botox, that doesn't mean she's not open to getting out of her beauty comfort zone.