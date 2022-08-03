Scheana Shay Weighs in on Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder's Feud

Sometimes apologies don't always go as planned.
Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay hoped to help her former co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder bring their ongoing feud to an end on the July 1 episode of her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. But Stassi didn't react to Brittany's apology the way they hoped.
"Brittany and I had a whole different vision," Scheana exclusively told E! News on August 2 at Shiseido Surf Week's welcome dinner at The Bungalow in Huntington Beach.
"'Maybe when Stassi hears this, she'll realize that you were trying so hard to get there and you did everything in your power,'" the Bravo star continued. "And it just totally backfired on us. And it was not what we were expecting whatsoever. We were actually thinking, 'You know when Stassi hears this, she's gonna understand more of Brittany's side.' But that didn't happen."
The fight between the two started after Brittany and her husband, Jax Taylor, didn't attend Stassi's Italian wedding to husband Beau Clark in May.
Though Brittany cited multiple reasons behind her and Jax's absence—including that their 14-month-old son Cruz's passport didn't come in—she revealed on the July 1 podcast that their real beef began over "rage texts" Jax sent to Stassi about his concerns flying to Italy with their baby.
"Whenever I found out about it, I was very upset with him," she said during the episode. "I apologized like, 'I'm so sorry. We're still planning on coming.'" She also noted that she hadn't heard back from Stassi since her initial apology.
Despite their feud, Scheana told E! News that she's hopeful the two will make up in the future, saying, "I have hope for everyone, so yes, of course."
It's likely the feuding stars will both be in attendance at her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Brock Davies in Mexico. Scheana, who was previously married to Michael Shay from 2014 to 2017, told E! News the best part of the wedding process the second time around.
"Oh my god, a new husband," she joked. "Everything about it! We're doing a destination wedding. I'm so excited just getting all of our family and friends together for not a forced vacation but we're getting everyone into one place for a minimum of three nights is so exciting. Just to bring everyone together, I can't wait!"
