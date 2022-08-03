Why Elle King Can't Stop Praising Miranda Lambert and the "Badass" Women of Country Music

Watch : Miranda Lambert & Elle King Get Tipsy Ahead of BBMAs 2022

Elle King is raising a glass to her country music peers.

As the co-host for CMA Fest 2022, the "Drunk (And I Don't Want to Go Home)" singer had the opportunity to see a lot of talented artists perform in Nashville this summer. But according to Elle, it's the women in country music who deserve some extra love for being absolute powerhouses.

"Before I came into country music, I didn't know that much about modern country," Elle exclusively shared with E! News. "But I knew who Miranda Lambert was and she's one of the best performers ever. And then you have people like Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and they're just absolute badasses. That's the only way that I can describe them."

In any genre of music, Elle believes that women "still have to fight to be equals." And while she describes country music as a "warmer place" for females, she still wants to give credit to her peers.