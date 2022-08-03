RHOBH Preview: Lisa Rinna Admits She Likes to "Torture" Sutton Stracke

Watch : Sutton Stracke Dishes on Looking for Love & RHOBH Drama

It looks like Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke might be turning a new leaf.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Aug. 3 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the co-stars are seen putting an end to any bad blood between them.

After saying cheers with glasses of wine, Sutton admits she does love their one-on-one time together, adding, "Everybody's like, 'Why?' Because I like her."

Lisa responds with a laugh, "People think I'm such a f--king bitch. People are so scared of me. I'm like, 'What's so scary?'"

When Sutton says, "I'm not scared of you," Lisa adds, "You are at times."

Cut to a flashback of their Elton John Oscars Gala invite argument from earlier this season when Lisa denied Sutton bought her a ticket to the annual charity event. The two Bravo stars now agree to move past the disagreement.

Lisa shares, "There are times when you are infuriating and it makes me mad when I think about it and I want to frickin' strangle you. But at the end of the day, it's been a while, it's over, it was silly, you shouldn't have done it. You did say you're sorry and I have to move on now."