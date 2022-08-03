Ulta Sale: Shop $2 Buys From Honest Beauty, Kate Somerville, StriVectin, Origins, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Does your makeup bag need a refresh? Or are you in need of a hair product restock? Are there some trending skincare products that you've been dying to try. There's no better time to shop than the present, especially at Ulta. The two-day Forever Fabulous Sale is in full swing with some 50% discounts on some top beauty products. And, don't you just love the name of that sale? Who doesn't want to feel "forever fabulous"?
There are so many major deals at Ulta including a 50% discount on It Cosmetics liners and brow pencils. You can save 40% on Urban Decay Stay Naked foundations and concealers. Plus, there are 30% discounts on Estee Lauder moisturizers, PÜR, Patchology, Honest Beauty, Kate Somerville, Hanskin, and StriVectin. In addition to those discounts, there are free gifts with purchase. These deals won't last forever. Shop the standout picks below.
Ulta 50% Off Deals
Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel
I'm obsessed with this grossly satisfying product. You'll definitely want this one. The Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel is basically a pedicure in a box. Each treatment comes with two plastic booties filled with exfoliating solution that works like a chemical peel, removing dry, dead skin and moisturizing your feet as it goes. After a couple days, your feet start to shed... and then like magic, you'll have feet that are ready for sandal season. If you want to accelerate the process, soak your feet for 15 minutes every day.
One Ulta shopper admitted that they "couldn't believe how well it worked," elaborating, "I have been struggling for the last couple years with really rough, calloused feet and this peel really helped! My feet are so much softer, and there's no more cracking around the heel or the ball of my foot." Another customer shared, "Love it! I use BabyFoot about every 4 months. Removes dead skin and it keeps my feet looking smooth."
PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15
Skip some steps in your beauty routine and save time with this product that acts as a foundation, concealer, powder, and SPF. It has a lightweight, non-cakey feeling on the skin. The brand claims this formula "helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, redness, fine lines & wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and hyperpigmentation."
This powder foundation has 4,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This is the only powdered foundation I've ever used that doesn't look like powder. It's amazing. Medium buildable coverage. Undetectable on the skin. It's beautiful!"
PÜR 4-In-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer
This easy-to-apply product from PÜR can be used as a foundation and a concealer. You can hide dark spots and imperfections while protecting your skin from environmental stressors with this long-wearing foundation/concealer, according to the brand.
An Ulta shopper said, "My holy grail. This is by far my most favorite foundation, and i've owned and tried A LOT. I have very oily and acne prone skin and have had no issues with it causing excess breakouts... I never write reviews, but this foundation deserves the praise!"
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Overnight Serum
This overnight retinol serum minimizes the signs of aging, according to the brand. Its ingredients keep your skin looking youthful while you sleep. This formula uses technology encapsulating retinol while avoiding toxic chemicals, the brand claims. This serum is great for all skin types, even those with very sensitive skin. It smooths out the skin, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and evens out tone and texture, Juice Beauty claims.
One Ulta shopper said, "Just when I think Juice Beauty can't get any better, here they come along with a new product that I personally think is their best yet. I just love the way Juice Beauty combines all natural, cruelty-free ingredients with the newest in science and technology to create products that are so effective, so unique and light years ahead of most other brands on the market."
Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops
Use this alone or mix this in with your skincare products to get foundation-level coverage without the heaviness. Use this for redness, rosacea, hyperpigmentation, acne, and uneven skin tone. This formula is water-free and oil-free.
A shopper raved, "Life changing! I have tried so many foundations for full coverage and they always leave my skin greasy or cakey. So far these drops make my skin look airbrushed and feels lightweight. I have rosacea and it covers my redness. I use a brush to blend and paired it with the Dermablend setting powder."
Another fan of the product shared, "Love this! Although I must admit I find this to be costly I still give it 5 stars because it works amazing mixed with my moisturizer! I get the buildable coverage I want without the caking that often happens with my dry sensitive skin. My dermatologist has me using CeraVe moisturizer which is a blessing. I put one drop of the Dermablend with a pump of the CeraVe and I get perfect coverage."
Keys Soulcare Nourishing Cleansing Balm
Use this cleansing balm to remove makeup and impurities while simultaneously hydrating the skin. This is from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare and it was developed with a board-certified dermatologist.
A shopper said, "Melts makeup off instantly, it has a great subtle smell, and it feels amazing on the skin! A little goes a long way!" Another person reviewed, "I loved the texture, the smell is incredible, and removes the whole make up really easily for sure will buy again"
Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels
You just need five minutes to look like you get a full eight hours of sleep, according to the brand. These eye gels combat puffiness, dryness, and the look of fatigue, Patchology claims. They're the perfect fast fix for tired eyes, made with caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen, per the brand.
"I immediately saw a difference. My puffiness went down and so did my my dark circles. These are miracle workers," an Ulta shopper revealed.
Another shared, "I've tried so many different eye patches over the years. These definitely work! They absolutely take care of the morning puffiness and leave my under eye area smoother and brighter. I leave them in the refrigerator and use them first thing in the morning.... not only do they look awake , they feel awake. I look forward to this part of my morning routine!"
Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels
Patchology claims that the hours between 10 PM and 12 AM are the best times to repair skin? Put fine lines and fatigue to bed with a powerful 5-minute nightly dose of anti-aging retinol and peptides. These help cells turn over fast to create smoother, more youthful skin, according to the brand. Patchology claims that these improve luminosity and the appearance of dark circles, strengthen the skin barrier, decongest puffiness, and reduce inflammation too.
An Ulta shopper advised, "Expect to notice a difference quickly. The directions say that you keep these on for 5 minutes or longer. I loved the cool sensation and decided that I would sleep in them, within 3 days time I noticed a big difference in the appearance of my under eye area."
Another said, "I don't usually feel like eye masks do much for me but I actually could feel and see a difference after using these! I'm a mom and my under eyes often look tired and need a boost. I'll definitely add these into my beauty routine."
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
I fantasize about how amazing I would look with a 30-step beauty routine, but I just don't have the time to do that every single day. That's why I have so much appreciation for a two-in-one product. This product from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty is a lash primer and a mascara in one. Put on the primer, wait about 30 seconds, then go in with your mascara and you'll see major difference in the appearance of your lashes. Mine look longer, voluminous, and separated.
An Ulta shopper reviewed, "Best of the best. I'm all about mascara since I have little to no lashes with the primer involved I'm absolutely stunned at how long my lashes are with this incredible combo."
Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment
I am super loyal to this game-changing spot treatment. In my personal experience, it's great to clear blemishes, reduce redness, and eliminate under-the-surface pimples before they become major problem.
An Ulta shopper gushed, "Have been repurchasing for 2+ years and I won't stop! This is the ONLY product that can take a pimple from a 5 to a 2-even a 1! Tones down redness, brings puss to the surface so you can pop and treat the pimple and if not it just flattens it out underneath the skin! Haven't stopped purchasing it since I first discovered it."
Hanskin Hyaluron Moisture Cream
Hanskin's Hyaluron Moisture Cream absorbs quickly into my skin to visibly brighten, replenish, and plump the skin. This cream also minimizes the appearance of pores, softens the look of wrinkles, and strengthens the skin barrier, according to the brand. If you have oily skin and you're looking for a moisturizer, this one has niacinamide to help balance oil production, Hanskin claims.
A shopper said, "Where do I even begin? I LOVE this cream. It's very rare for me to say I love a product because my skin is so sensitive. I've gone through tons of moisturizers to find my holy grail products and the more I use it, the more I'm beginning to be sure that this is one of them."
ZitSticka KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch
According to the brand, these tiny microdarts self-dissolve to target your early-stage zit, clearing the upcoming drama before it gets real. Many shoppers have insisted that these are worth every single penny, with one sharing, "These are the best, they really do work. I love them. Also you can't see them on the skin so great for covering up those big red pimples. I wear mine under makeup, no one has ever noticed. Reduces the appearance of pimple within a night!"
Another urged, "Go buy these. I immediately bought more after trying one one time! I've always been suspicious about pimple patches because how the - do they work? But after trying them when they were on sale, I'm sold!! They literally made a huge uncomfortable red pimple under my chin disappear while I slept. I went to sleep and when I woke up it was gone. Stop what you're doing and buy these right now!!!"
Beekman 1802 Milk Primer SPF 35 2-in-1 Daily Defense Sunscreen & Makeup Perfecter
This primer is totally invisible on my skin, creating a smooth, even canvas for makeup application. It also has SPF 35 and Zinc Oxide for sun protection, per the brand.
"One of my favorite skin care products of all time," an Ulta shopper declared, elaborating, "I'm on my third bottle of this stuff and I can't recommend it enough. I have a love-hate relationship with sunscreens because of my oily and very fair skin. The texture of this primer is perfect and it sits so nicely on my skin."
Another shopper said, "Holy grail. It's so difficult to find a safe product to use while breastfeeding or pregnant, and this is it! Works amazingly, since your first try it on, you can absolutely feel the difference. I totally recommend it."
PMD Personal Microderm Classic - Microdermabrasion Tool
I'm not gonna lie, I had my eye on this for a year, finally got one, and then I was scared to do the at-home treatment. I wasted so much time worrying because now I am absolutely obsessed with this. I use it once a week for an exfoliation. Treat yourself to a microdermabrasion treatment in the comfort of your own home with the PMD Personal Microderm Classic. Using this weekly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes and enlarged pores, according to the brand. Then, when you're done, put on your favorite serum.
Ulta also has this in pink.
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS
I have been loyally using StriVectin's neck cream because I am always looking down on my phone or computer. I'm trying to fix and prevent a major case of tech neck and this cream is great to improve elasticity, lift the skin, and smooth the appearance of lines and sagging, according to the brand.
I only buy this product when it's on sale and I encourage you to shop this deal.
Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Skin Exfoliant
I have more radiant, youthful skin thanks to the Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Skin Exfoliant. The exfoliating crystals remove dead skin cells without scratching the surface of my face. The end result? Soothed and softened skin.
A shopper raved, "This is hands down the best Facial Scrub! It does not hurt when I srub my face with it but it also does not feel like it's dissolving sugar either! This works so well and am very pleased with it. I have tried so many facial scrubs just to be disappointed and this is now my Holy Grail. Will continue to buy this!"
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores
This mask is a true staple. Add this into your weekly skincare routine to detoxify the pores, clear up breakouts, and prevent new breakouts from popping up. I've been using this one for years. I have very reactive skin and this mask clears up breakouts without irritating my skin. If you haven't tried it yet, check it out while it's on sale for half price.
This mask has 1,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I LOVE this product. I use it once a week and it makes a super noticeable difference with my pores and overall quality of my skin. I like to first derma-plane my face, apply the mask, rinse, and moisturizer really well. The next day my skin always looks amazing. I can definitely tell if I miss a week."
If you're looking for more great beauty buys, don't miss this $95 discount on the Philosophy Pore Extractor Clay Mask.