Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Misses Family Trip to Cabo Due to "Doctor's Orders"

Watch : Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Talk Baby Gender REVEAL

It may be just a little while before Heather Rae El Moussa can have some fun in the sun again.



The Selling Sunset star—who recently announced she and husband Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first baby together—is currently MIA from a family trip in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. As Tarek—who shares two children with ex Christina Haack Hall revealed—his wife is following medical advice and had to stay back on this occasion.



"Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea," the Flip or Flop star captioned an Instagram photo of his family Aug. 2. "Staying in a villa with my entire fam and our kids and having a blast. Experiences like these are nothing without your family or close friends to share them with. So, if you need the El Moussa fam, we'll be here:) Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctor's orders come first!!"



And as for Heather, it's clear that she is also a little sad to be missing out on the family fun. "Miss my family," she wrote. "And love you so much baby."