Philosophy Pore Extractor Clay Mask: Shop This $95 Discount Before It Sells Out

Having clear skin is no easy task. If you've tried all the at-home beauty treatments, innovative tools, TikTok trends, and good old-fashioned pore strips, you probably feel like you've exhausted all options in your skincare journey. We've all been there, unfortunately. It's an endless cycle of buying new products, trying them out, and hoping for some sort of fix-all skincare solution. Of course, skincare products work differently for each individual, which is why it's smart to look for sales and deals before you try new products.
If blackheads are your major concern, you should check out the Philosophy Pore Extractor Clay Mask. This product exfoliates, refreshes, and removes excess oil from the skin, according to the brand, especially in the ever-dreaded T-zone area. This mask is formulated with white clay, salicylic acid, and exfoliants. Right now, you can get two super-sized versions of this product for just $49 from QVC. If you purchased them individually, it would cost $144. That's a major discount! Keep on reading to learn more about this product, why shoppers love it, and to shop this unbelievable deal.
Philosophy Super-Size Pore Extractor Duo With Gift Tags
Massage this onto clean, dry skin, concentrating on oil areas, specifically the T-zone. Leave it on your skin for five to ten minutes or until the clay is completely dry. The brand recommends using this twice a week.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Philosophy shoppers.
Philosophy Pore Extractor Clay Mask Reviews
"This is the best product I've ever used to get rid of blackheads. It leaves my skin smooth and deep cleaned, with a noticeable reduction in pore size. I use once a week to tide me over till my next professional facial and it keeps my breakouts at bay. I have sensitive skin so I apply gently in the shower, let it sit for 3 min and rinse off," a shopper reviewed.
A fan of the product declared, "What a difference after one application; my skin feels refreshed and has a youthful glow. Followed with moisturizer and makeup routine. Will continue to use twice weekly to maintain this rejuvenated look."
Someone else wrote, "I have extremely oily, textured skin. This mask is truly exceptional. It helps with excessive oil and texture. Its gentle. I will always have this in my arsenal."
Another shopper said, "Great for purging blackheads and just clearing the gunk away."
"This is the only gritty mask that actually clears my skin from acne, oil, and blackheads," a fan of the mask reviewed.
Someone else declared, "Perfect. Philosophy purity made simple pore extractor mask is perfect for T zone. The black head acne is gone after few times using."
"I like how this clears my pores from the dirt and oils of a long day. This mask is refreshing and it has little beads for the scrubbing action so you feel like it's really doing all the work," a Philosophy shopper explained.
