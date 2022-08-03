Philosophy Pore Extractor Clay Mask: Shop This $95 Discount Before It Sells Out

If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Philosophy shoppers.

Philosophy Pore Extractor Clay Mask Reviews

"This is the best product I've ever used to get rid of blackheads. It leaves my skin smooth and deep cleaned, with a noticeable reduction in pore size. I use once a week to tide me over till my next professional facial and it keeps my breakouts at bay. I have sensitive skin so I apply gently in the shower, let it sit for 3 min and rinse off," a shopper reviewed.

A fan of the product declared, "What a difference after one application; my skin feels refreshed and has a youthful glow. Followed with moisturizer and makeup routine. Will continue to use twice weekly to maintain this rejuvenated look."

Someone else wrote, "I have extremely oily, textured skin. This mask is truly exceptional. It helps with excessive oil and texture. Its gentle. I will always have this in my arsenal."

Another shopper said, "Great for purging blackheads and just clearing the gunk away."



"This is the only gritty mask that actually clears my skin from acne, oil, and blackheads," a fan of the mask reviewed.

Someone else declared, "Perfect. Philosophy purity made simple pore extractor mask is perfect for T zone. The black head acne is gone after few times using."

"I like how this clears my pores from the dirt and oils of a long day. This mask is refreshing and it has little beads for the scrubbing action so you feel like it's really doing all the work," a Philosophy shopper explained.

