See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo

Watch : Justin Bieber Returns to Touring After Recent Health Scare

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning.

On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."

Hailey and Justin's downtime comes days after the Canadian singer resumed his Justice World Tour after postponing several shows due to a recent health scare.

In June, Justin announced that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and experiencing paralysis in parts of his face.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he told his followers in a video message on Instagram June 10. "I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis in this side of my face. So, for those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them."