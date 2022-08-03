Kylie Jenner and “Bestie” Stormi Webster Are Twinning With Matching Manicures

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster spent their latest mommy-daughter date getting matching manicures. See their blinged-out nails below.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are serving up a little bling.

The reality star and her 4-year-old daughter, who she shares with Travis Scott, spent some girl time getting their nails done. In the Aug. 2 TikTok video captioned, "nails with bestie," Kylie showed off her nude almond-shaped nails, which featured a crystal near the top of each one. 

She then gave viewers a peek at Stormi's nails, which were orange and included crystals of their own.

Kylie's comments section was quickly filled with fans who couldn't get enough of the mother-daughter cuteness, including one TikToker who wrote, "beautiful Bond between mother and daughter. so cute."

Another fan commented, "it's so cute the fact you take your daughter to get her nails done with you," while a third wrote, "why is no one talking about the fact her nails get more treatment than me in a whole year."

And though Stormi will allow her mom to let her get her nails done, there's one thing that she does not let Kylie do anymore.

On Aug. 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum—who welcomed a son with boyfriend Travis earlier this year—shared a few throwback photos of Stormi and revealed how her daughter is embracing her role as a budding fashionista. 

"She doesnt let me dress her anymore," Kylie wrote alongside a 2020 pic of Stormi in grey shorts, white sneakers and an "Official Souvenir" shirt.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared other throwback pics from when she used to dress her daughter, including Stormi sporting a pink and white Christian Dior dress paired with clear sandals.

