Los Angeles Dodgers Mourn Death of Beloved Broadcaster Vin Scully

The sports world is mourning the loss of a legend.



Vin Scully—the sports broadcaster whose career of calling games for the Los Angeles Dodgers spanned over 67 seasons—died on Aug. 2 at his home in Los Angeles, per ESPN. He was 94 years old.



"We have lost an icon," Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement shared to the team's official Twitter account. "Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family."



The statement continued, "His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed."