Los Angeles Dodgers Mourn Death of Beloved Broadcaster Vin Scully

The sports world is mourning the loss of a legend.
Vin Scully—the sports broadcaster whose career of calling games for the Los Angeles Dodgers spanned over 67 seasons—died on Aug. 2 at his home in Los Angeles, per ESPN. He was 94 years old.
"We have lost an icon," Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement shared to the team's official Twitter account. "Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family."
The statement continued, "His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed."
Following news of his passing, fellow stars from the sports community shared their heartfelt tributes to Scully. NBA star Magic Johnson, who is a co-owner of the Dodgers, spoke of Scully's game-changing career.
"I'll always remember his smooth broadcasting style," Johnson wrote on Twitter Aug. 2. "He had a voice & a way of storytelling that made you think he was only talking to you. His Hall of Fame career is to be admired. Vin was the nicest & sweetest man outside of the booth & was beloved by all of our Dodgers family."
Added Johnson, "He was just as popular as any Dodger player. His legacy will live on throughout Major League Baseball & he will be remembered as the greatest announcer ever in MLB history."
Scully's career of calling games for the Dodgers stretches back to 1950, when the franchise was still located in Brooklyn. In 1953, Scully became the youngest person to broadcast a World Series game at the age of 25—a historic feat that still remains. He would continue broadcasting for the team for a record-breaking 67 seasons until 2016.
In 2016, Scully was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, bestowed by Barack Obama. "The game of baseball has a handful of signature sounds," Obama said during the ceremony. "You hear the crack of the bat. You got the crowd singing in the seventh inning stretch, and you've got the voice of Vin Scully."
Scully is survived by three children (his eldest son died in 1994), two stepchildren, 16 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.