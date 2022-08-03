Zoey Deutch Reveals She Almost Played Katniss in The Hunger Games

Sometimes, you volunteer as tribute and you don't get picked.

Zoey Deutch shared that she auditioned to play the role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise, though the archer was ultimately portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence. In fact, Zoey said Katniss was the No. 1 part that she wished she would have gotten in her career that she didn't land.

"I screen-tested for Katniss," Zoey revealed during the Aug. 2 episode of the Lights Camera Barstool podcast. "But knew I didn't get it, because in the screen test, he was like, ‘Why don't you read this other part?' But, yeah, that one was a little painful."

While Zoey said that losing the character of Katniss was a "tough one," it's not the only project she has loved and lost.

"At one of these award shows, I gave like the Best Limited Series award out and every single one that was nominated, I had auditioned and not gotten it," she shared. "Like during the pandemic, there were only four projects that I auditioned for that I really wanted. And all four of them, I was like, ‘And the award goes to…'"

She added, "I didn't get any of these parts!"