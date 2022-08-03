Stranger Things Writers Confirm They've Started Working on the Final Season

Stranger Things season five is officially in the process of being written, so it's probably time to start prayer circles for your favorite characters. Check out the evidence here.

We still haven't recovered from season four, but Stranger Things season five is already on its way!

The Stranger Things writing team confirmed that they're back to work with an Aug. 2 tweet reading: "Day 1."

The tweet was accompanied by a dry erase board with the Stranger Things logo on top of a big number five. Sure, the tweet doesn't reveal much. But we're already terrified.

When we last left our scrappy Hawkins gang, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) had succeeded in in merging the Upside Down with their Indiana hometown. In the season four finale, Will (Noah Schnapp) confirmed that he and Vecna are still connected after they were linked to each other in season two.

As for how Jamie would like to things play out in season five?

"We all know by now that Vecna and Will have history," Jamie told E! News in July. "So it would be a joy to to get back in there as I'll gently put it."

Are you listening, writers?

As for what the future holds for Max (Sadie Sink), who ended season four in a coma at the hands of Vecna, don't count her out just yet.

"She's brain dead, but yeah, she's alive," the Duffer Brothers told the Happy Sad Confused podcast in July. "She's blind and all of her bones are broken."

We'll choose to focus on the positives. She's alive!

As for when fans can actually expect Stranger Things season five on their screens, well, patience might be a virtue.

"This last season took two years in total, so who knows how long season five will take," Sink told Deadline in July. "The Duffers definitely know the fans will be eagerly awaiting a fifth season, but I don't think they're gonna rush it. They wanna make the best final season that they could possibly make."

At least a long wait will give us more time to mourn Eddie.

