Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Claim That Kris Jenner Leaked Taylor Swift's Private Jet Data

Look what you made Khloe Kardashian do.
Social media has been abuzz since the release of a new study naming Taylor Swift as the celeb with the worst private jet carbon emissions of the year so far, with her personal plane reportedly emitting 8,293.54 metric tons of carbon in just the last seven months. The study, conducted by digital marketing firm Yard, sparked multiple debates as well as humorous memes—though one particular comment seemed to have captured the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's eye.
Khloe, whose sister Kylie Jenner had just faced backlash for flaunting her and Travis Scott's private jets online, recently "liked" a video joking about how Kris Jenner may have been behind the eye-opening study as a way to take attention off her family. The hilarious clip, which was shared to a Kardashian fan account on Instagram, showed the momager identifying herself as "Kris f--king Jenner" alongside a caption reading: "Who leaked that Taylor Swift's private jet took 170 flights this year?"
And while Khloe did not leave a comment following her double-tap, others had plenty to say. "LMFAOOOOOOO this reminds me of that meme that said the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder," one user wrote, while another quipped, "Momager Kris always has a backstory for whatever scandal her fam goes thru."
According to the Yard study, the total amount of private jet carbon emissions made by Kylie's plane is far below the emissions outputted by Taylor's private aircraft, which was found to have made 170 trips since January through data compiled by the @celebjets Twitter account.
However, in response to the report, a rep for the "Bad Blood" singer told E! News, "Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."
Still, some Swifties were disappointed to learn the pollution stats behind her jet.
"This is very shocking to me, honestly. More and more celebs are emphasizing the importance of reducing emissions, but it's these outrageous overconsumptions that need to be curbed," one fan wrote on Reddit. "I love Taylor, but I'd never take a statement from her about the climate seriously after seeing this. I really think she has the means to do better."