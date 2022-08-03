Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Claim That Kris Jenner Leaked Taylor Swift's Private Jet Data

Instagram

According to the Yard study, the total amount of private jet carbon emissions made by Kylie's plane is far below the emissions outputted by Taylor's private aircraft, which was found to have made 170 trips since January through data compiled by the @celebjets Twitter account.

However, in response to the report, a rep for the "Bad Blood" singer told E! News, "Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

Still, some Swifties were disappointed to learn the pollution stats behind her jet.

"This is very shocking to me, honestly. More and more celebs are emphasizing the importance of reducing emissions, but it's these outrageous overconsumptions that need to be curbed," one fan wrote on Reddit. "I love Taylor, but I'd never take a statement from her about the climate seriously after seeing this. I really think she has the means to do better."