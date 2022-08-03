High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Is a Disney Music Lover's Paradise

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three soundtrack is just what we've been looking for.
The third season, which drops new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+, does a deep dive into the Disney songbook and we couldn't be any happier.
"We have original music, High School Musical music, Camp Rock music, Frozen music," Matt Cornett, who plays E.J., revealed in an exclusive E! News featurette. "There's so much now, it's incredible."
That's right, Disney historians, Camp Rock!
The cast performs a version of "It's On" from 2010's Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, originally performed by Demi Lovato and members of the ensemble cast.
Luckily, the HSM:TM:TS was just as excited as we are. Meg Donnelly, who plays Val, called the song "a classic," and Frankie Rodriguez, who plays Carlos, was pumped for the choreography, explaining, "It was one of my favorites because I love big group dance scenes."
As part of the festivities at Camp Shallow Lake, the campers are tasked with putting on a performance of the Broadway version of Frozen, which means there's plenty of "Let It Go" in our future, as well.
But it's not just Disney classics we have to look forward to—season three isn't skimping on the original songs, either.
"Nini sings 'You Never Know' at a point in the show where she's faced with a major life decision," Olivia Rodrigo explained about her character. "She's weighing all of her options and looking forward to a really bright future."
Let's hope Nini's future is as bright as Rodrigo's ended up being.
Joshua Bassett, who plays Ricky, is getting in on the action, too.
"'Finally Free' is a song that Ricky sings that I had the opportunity to co-write," Bassett revealed. "You find him as he's leaving off for summer camp. All he has is his guitar and his backpack and he's like, ‘You know what, I'm putting that all behind me and I'm finally free.'"
If you're feeling overwhelmed at the wealth of selections, HSM: TM: TS executive producer Tim Federle said that was exactly the point.
"With season three's music, more is more," Federle exclusively told E! News. "More covers of DCOM [Disney Channel Original Movie] classics, more legacy music from Disney animation, and more of our original breakout songs featuring Sofia Wylie, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo and our entire ensemble of Wildcat stars."
New episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are available to stream Wednesdays on Disney+.