Love Island USA: Shop the Printed Swim Trunks and Bikinis From the Show

Love Island USA
Season 4 of Love Island USA is heating up. Every night, there are new twists, love connections, drama, and of course, some shopping content. All season long, E! Insider is the destination for all of the shoppable moments from the Peacock reality TV show. If you watch TV wondering where you can shop some of the styles from your favorite show, you're in the right place. So far, we've shared the hair products, Deb Chubb's eye mask, villa decor, beach towels, neon signs, umbrellas, beauty products, Sereniti Springs' slipperssunglasses, official merch, and more from the season.

Today is all about prints, from swim trunks to lively shirts to bikinis, the cast has embraced tropical-inspired fashion. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone special, we tracked down the standout Love Island styles and some coordinated additions. There some great options in here for everyone. We will continue to update you throughout the summer.

Kenny Flowers Swim Trunks, Bikinis, and Shirts From Love Island

Kenny Flowers The Bossitano Swim Trunks

Kenny Flowers
When life gives you lemon swim trunks, make lemonade. These are perfect for a beach day, a vacation, or a barbecue. 

Kenny Flowers The Bossitano Regular

Kenny Flowers
Go all out and pair those lemon-printed swim trunks with this matching shirt. 

Kenny Flowers The Positano Halter Wrap Deep V One Piece

Kenny Flowers
It doesn't get more elegant than this lemon-printed, draped, one-piece swimsuit.

Kenny Flowers The Positano Lemon Print Triangle Bikini Top

Kenny Flowers
Soak up the sun in this lemon-printed triangle bikini top. This one has removable cups to and it's made from sun-protective fabric.

Kenny Flowers The Positano Lemon Print String Bikini Bottom

Kenny Flowers
You'll never lose that endless summer energy in this lemon-printed string bikini bottom.

Kenny Flowers The Medellín Swim Trunks

Kenny Flowers
Go for sophistication with a touch of tropical when you wear these black and white swim trunks. 

Kenny Flowers The Medellín Shirt

Kenny Flowers
Complete your look with a matching black and white button-down shirt from Kenny Flowers.

Kenny Flowers The Coco Locos Swim Trunks

Kenny Flowers
Stand out from the crowd in these vibrant swim trunks. They pair perfectly with a tropical beverage and they have an elastic waistband with a drawstring closure. 

Kenny Flowers The Coco Loco Shirt

Kenny Flowers
You'll be ready for any tropical adventure when you wear the Kenny Flowers The Coco Loco Shirt, especially when you rock it with those matching swim trunks.

Kenny Flowers The Colombia - Head Scarf

Kenny Flowers
If you love that print, this chic head scarf is just what you need bring some glamour to your ensemble.

Kenny Flowers The Colombia Tie Front Bandeau Top

Kenny Flowers
Why stop at the scarf? This bandeau top is bringing those carefree vacation vibes you deserve.

Kenny Flowers The Colombia Sporty Bikini Bottom

Kenny Flowers
Complete the look with the Colombia Sporty Bikini Bottom.

Kenny Flowers The North Shore Shirt

Kenny Flowers
Welcome to the North Shore. This shirt has a fun, 70s-inspired aesthetic that brings good vibes to a vacation or even if you're working from home.

Kenny Flowers The North Shore Swim Trunks

Kenny Flowers
The North Shore Shirt is great to pair with pastel shorts or swim trunks. Or you can go for the matching Kenny Flower swim trunks and make your life easier and much more fashionable.

Kenny Flowers The North Shore Halter One Piece

Kenny Flowers
You will feel like you're tucked away in an oasis when you wear this colorful one-piece suit. 

Kenny Flowers The North Shore Underwire Bikini Top

Kenny Flowers
This North Shore swimsuit top is colorful and super flattering. Plus, the fabric is anti-chlorine and salt-resistant, so it will maintain its vibrant appearance.

Kenny Flowers The Palm Beach Sporty Bikini Bottom

Kenny Flowers
This 70s-inspired bikini bottom is moderately cheeky and incredibly versatile.

Kenny Flowers The Fronds With Benefits Shirt

Kenny Flowers
Whether you're on a trip or if you just wish you were, this shirt is what you need to get into a relaxed mindset.

Kenny Flowers The Bali Hai Swim Trunks

Kenny Flowers
These green printed swim trunks are meant for the beach. Plus, they have velcro pockets, so you won't lose your small essentials.

Kenny Flowers The Bali Hai Tropical Silk Shirt

Kenny Flowers
Pair those green printed swim trunks with this silk shirt that matches for a complete ensemble. 

Kenny Flowers The Bali Tie Front Bandeau Top

Kenny Flowers
If you love that green Bali print, you're going to adore this bandeau bikini top. It has removable straps and padding along with a tie at the front and underwire cups.

Kenny Flowers The Bali Fuller Coverage High Waist Tie Bottom

Kenny Flowers
This matching bottom is great for anyone who prefers a fuller coverage style. It's ultra-flattering with mid-to-high-rise waist and a tie at the front. This is just what you need for your next family vacation.

Kenny Flowers The España Swim Trunks

Kenny Flowers
Bring that laidback Mediterranean aesthetic to your summer wardrobe with these printed swim trunks.

Kenny Flowers The España Shirt

Kenny Flowers
If you prefer a coordinated look, pair The España Swim Trunks with this button-down shirt.

Kenny Flowers The España Long Sleeve Linen Shirt

Kenny Flowers
Or you can go long sleeves with this matching, blue and white shirt.

Kenny Flowers The España Underwire One Piece

Kenny Flowers
Embody that feel-good Mediterranean vacation mindset with this blue and white one-piece swimsuit.

Kenny Flowers The España Bandeau Bikini Top

Kenny Flowers
If you prefer a two-piece look, this blue and white printed bandeau top is so chic that you can even get away with wearing it as a cropped top with your favorite white jeans.

Kenny Flowers The España Sporty Bikini Bottom

Kenny Flowers
The España Sporty Bikini Bottom has a high cut at the leg and a moderately cheeky back. It's made from sun-protective fabric, according to the brand. 

Kenny Flowers The Resort Pants España

Kenny Flowers
How much do you love these printed pants? If you can't be on vacation in Greece, you can still dress like it.

Kenny Flowers The Fronds With Benefits Swim Trunks

Kenny Flowers
You just found your go-to swim trunks for summer. This pink and green print is just so tropical. Plus, these shorts have velcro pockets. 

Kenny Flowers The Beverly Hills Triangle Bikini Top

Kenny Flowers
It doesn't get more glamorous than this Beverly Hills-inspired triangle bikini top.

Kenny Flowers The Beverly Hills String Bikini Bottom

Kenny Flowers
And, we can't forget about the matching side-tie bottom.

If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, we found Deb Chubb's eye mask from the show.

