Brad Pitt Explains the Carpe Diem Message Behind His Skirt on the Red Carpet

Brad Pitt is having fun with fashion.
Continuing his recent streak of eclectic red carpet looks, the veteran actor turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train in a vibrant green suit, styled with a teal undershirt and bright yellow sneakers.
While all eyes were on Brad's colorful sartorial choice, all thoughts were still on the unexpected kilt he wore on the red carpet last month. When asked about the inspiration behind his skirted ensemble, the Oscar-winner shared that it was a real seize-the day-type vibe.
"I don't know! We're all going to die," he told Variety on Aug. 2, "So let's mess it up."
Back on July 19, Brad made headlines at the film's premiere in Germany when he showed up wearing a loose brown jacket, pink button-up shirt, brown linen kilt and pair of motorcycle boots. At the time, he told the The Associated Press that he chose the linen look "for the breeze."
Brad's unconventional fashion choice comes nearly two decades after he first predicted that skirts would become a new trend for men in the future.
"Men will be wearing skirts by next summer," he told British Vogue while promoting his film Troy in 2004. "That's my prediction and proclamation. The film answers to both genders. We were going for realism and Greeks wore skirts all the time then."
While Brad may be having fun showing off his flair for fashion now, he doesn't plan on walking red carpets forever. In a GQ cover story in June, the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star said his time in Tinseltown may be coming to an end soon and he's embracing this chapter of his life.
"I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester," he admitted. "What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"
However, Brad later clarified his comments exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop, shutting down any rumors of imminent retirement.
"I'm so sorry I said that," he told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker on Aug. 2, before explaining what he really meant. "I just see it as like, there's child to young adult, there's young adult to middle-age. And then, you get over that hump of middle-age, and it's kinda downhill from there. And I was just saying I'm over that hump."