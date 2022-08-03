Kendall Jenner Gets Comfy on Devin Booker’s Lap in New Vacation Pic

Kendall Jenner shared a new snap from her outdoorsy vacation, which featured a sweet moment where she sat on Devin Booker's lap. See the pic from the couple's relaxing retreat.

By Kelly Gilmore Aug 03, 2022 12:52 AMTags
Kendall JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kendall Jenner Confirms She's on Vacation With Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner's cozy vacation just got even cozier.

The 818 Tequila founder took to her Instagram stories on Aug. 2 to share some more snaps from her woodsy vacation with Devin Booker, including a photo of Kendall sitting on Devin's lap while on a porch.

In the sweet snap, Kendall rocked a white t-shirt paired with red bikini bottoms. Meanwhile, Devin sported black sandals and blue shorts. During the intimate moment, the pair seemed to take in the views of their forest surroundings—which Kendall has been sure to share plenty of on her social media.

More of her pics showed a lake during sunset, a video of her out on the water surrounded by trees and a snap of her water shoes while on a dock.

Their PDA pose comes one day after a source at Idaho's Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club exclusively told E! News that Kendall and Devin spent the weekend there.

photos
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Romance Rewind

The trip—which featured plenty of outdoor adventure, such as boating on the lake and axe throwing—is not anything unheard of for the couple. The source noted of their time out in nature, "Kendall loves going there with Devin and being out on the water."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Twilight Actor Cam Gigandet’s Wife Dominique Files for Divorce

2

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud

3

Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Commonwealth Games

As for other parts of their Idaho itinerary, it seems they have found the perfect balance between adventure and rest. The source shared that while Kendall and Devin are "always up for trying anything," they also "just sat around enjoying the views."

Perhaps on Devin's lap is the best spot to do just that!

Trending Stories

1

Twilight Actor Cam Gigandet’s Wife Dominique Files for Divorce

2

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud

3

Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Commonwealth Games

4

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Meme About Taylor Swift's Private Jet Data

5

Kendall Jenner Confirmed Her and Devin Booker’s Status With One Video

Latest News

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Meme About Taylor Swift's Private Jet Data

Shop the Printed Swim Trunks and Bikinis From Love Island USA

Brad Pitt Explains the Message Behind His Skirt on the Red Carpet

Kendall Jenner Gets Comfy on Devin Booker’s Lap in New Vacation Pic

Meet the New Faces Joining CSI: Vegas

Twilight Actor Cam Gigandet’s Wife Dominique Files for Divorce

BaubleBar's Fan-Fave Disney Collection Is 25% Off: Deals Start at $11