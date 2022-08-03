Kendall Jenner Gets Comfy on Devin Booker’s Lap in New Vacation Pic

Watch : Kendall Jenner Confirms She's on Vacation With Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner's cozy vacation just got even cozier.

The 818 Tequila founder took to her Instagram stories on Aug. 2 to share some more snaps from her woodsy vacation with Devin Booker, including a photo of Kendall sitting on Devin's lap while on a porch.

In the sweet snap, Kendall rocked a white t-shirt paired with red bikini bottoms. Meanwhile, Devin sported black sandals and blue shorts. During the intimate moment, the pair seemed to take in the views of their forest surroundings—which Kendall has been sure to share plenty of on her social media.

More of her pics showed a lake during sunset, a video of her out on the water surrounded by trees and a snap of her water shoes while on a dock.

Their PDA pose comes one day after a source at Idaho's Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club exclusively told E! News that Kendall and Devin spent the weekend there.