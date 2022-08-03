Twilight Actor Cam Gigandet’s Wife Dominique Files for Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

Twilight actor Cam Gigandet is going through a divorce. His wife Dominique Geisendorff filed to end their marriage, according to new documents obtained by E! News.

Cam Gigandet and Dominique Geisendorff have called it quits. 

The Twilight star's wife officially filed the paperwork for divorce on Aug. 1 in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to the document obtained by E! News. Dominique listed the date of separation as May 1 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The two—who have been married since November 2008—shares three children together: Everleigh Ray Gigandet, 13, Rekker Radley Gigandet, 9, Arrnie Heartly Gigandet, 6. Dominique is now seeking joint legal and physical custody of the three kids, per the recent filing.

In addition to joint custody of her children, Dominique has also requested that Cam pay spousal support and petitioned that the court prevent him from getting financial support from her.

Back in 2008, Cam played the role of the vampire James Witherdale in Twilight, whose nemesis was Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and made it his mission to try to kill Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart). Prior to the film, he held a small role as Kevin Volchok on the Fox teen drama The O.C

Dominique is also an actress, having been in Beneath the Surface in 2007.

E! News has reached out to Dominique and to Cam's rep for comment and hasn't heard back.

