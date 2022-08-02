The Fan-Fave Disney x BaubleBar Collection Is 25% Off: Score Bracelets, Earrings & More Starting at $11

BaubleBar's Friends & Family Sale is on and everything on site is 25% off including their super popular Disney x BaubleBar collection. It's your chance to add some cute Disney pieces to your wardrobe.

By Kristine Fellizar Aug 02, 2022 11:36 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleDisneyShoppingE! Insider ShopShop Affordable FindsShop FashionE! Insider
Ecomm, Disney x BaubleBarBaubleBar

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. 

Disney fans, want to take your theme park look to the next level? We've got just the thing you need. 

BaubleBar's Friends & Family Sale is happening now and everything on site is on sale for 25% off. That includes new arrivals, best-sellers, sale styles, and everything in their adorable Disney x BaubleBar collection.

If you're a Disney fan who loves sporting cute accessories or know someone who is, this is a sale you don't want to miss. The collection features some fan-fave items like their iconic Disney Bag Charms, which were so popular they had a 5,000 person waitlist when they first launched last year. During the Friends & Family Sale, you can snag the chic pink enamel Mickey bag charm for just $22. That's over 50% off the original price!

BaubleBar's Friends & Family Sale will be over at the end of the week, so you only have a limited time to shop. Given how popular the Disney collection is, we wouldn't wait until the last minute to check it out. 

If you're wondering what's worth getting, we've rounded up some of our favorite styles. Check those out below.

read
BaubleBar Friends & Family Sale: $6 Rings, $15 Tarot Necklaces, $22 Disney Bag Charms & More Great Deals
BaubleBar

Can't-Miss Disney x BaubleBar Deals From the BaubleBar Friends & Family Sale

BaubleBar Fun In The Sun BFF Disney Earrings

Make the rest of the summer extra fun with these Fun in the Sun BFF Disney earrings featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy. All four studs are included in the set, and right now, they're on sale for $33.

$44
$33
BaubleBar

Trending Stories

1

Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Commonwealth Games

2

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud

3

Demi Lovato Shares Why She’s Using She/Her Pronouns Again

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Paint Drip

This incredibly cute paint drip version of the shopper-fave Mickey Mouse bag charm has been sold out for a while. Fortunately, it's back in stock and on sale for $43. We recommend snatching this up before it sells out again!

$58
$43
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Disney 18K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Pendant Necklace

This stunning Mickey Mouse outline pendant comes in 18K gold plated sterling and features a an ultra-glam pavé border. It's highly versatile and can be worn with a casual outfit or something more formal. Right now it's on sale for $58.

$78
$58
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Jacket Earrings

We love the fun, unique look of the Mickey Mouse Disney Jacket Earrings. It really gives the illusion that Mickey's hanging right on to your ear. It's originally $48, but during the BaubleBar Friends & Family Sale, you can get a pair for $36.

$48
$36
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Disney 18K Gold Sterling Silver Safety Pin Earrings

BaubleBar took the classic safety pin-style earrings and gave it a Disney twist. You can add these gorgeous 18K gold earrings to your jewelry collection for $40.

$54
$40
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Initial Pisa Bracelet

The Mickey Initial Pisa Bracelet will make a colorful addition to your bracelet stack. Plus, it's on sale now for $11. Some letters have already sold out, so be sure to snap this up while you still can.

$28
$11
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Snorkel Minnie Mouse And Mickey Mouse Disney Earrings

Make a statement with these beach-ready Mickey and Minnie snorkeling studs. They're actually pretty large in size, so they're guaranteed to make a splash.

$46
$34
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Ukulele Mickey Mouse Disney Earrings

If you thought the earrings above were super cute, take a look at these. Adorable! Right now, you can own a pair for $40.

$54
$40
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Delicate Necklace

This elegant Mickey Mouse necklace would look so cute layered with other pieces or on its own. It's originally $88, but you can get it today for $66.

$88
$66
BaubleBar

BaubleBar The Evil Queen Disney Earrings

"Magic mirror on the wall, who's the fairest one of all?" You, of course, when you snag a pair of these wickedly cool Evil Queen earrings.

$48
$36
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Ursula Disney Earrings

If you're into a more minimalist look, these mini Ursula earrings are a must for your collection. With Halloween right around the corner and all the Disney events that come along with it, we highly recommend snagging these at a discounted price today.

$34
$25
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Ariel Disney Earrings

Fan of The Little Mermaid? Make these gorgeous Ariel earrings part of your world while they're on sale today.

$54
$40
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Toy Story Disney Pixar Alien Earrings

Ooooooh! Don't miss your chance at scoring these adorable Alien earrings for just $31. 

$42
$31
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Moana Earring Set

If this pretty earring set calls out to you like the sea calls out to Moana, you'll want to add it to your bag ASAP. It's originally $58, but during the Friends & Family Sale, you can get it for $43.

$58
$43
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Pink Enamel

If you've been wanting to get your hands on BaubleBar's Disney bag charms but hesitate due to price, now's the perfect time to shop. Right now, this adorable pink enamel version is on sale for $22. 

$48
$22
BaubleBar

Looking for more cute things to shop at the BaubleBar Friends & Family Sale? Check out our picks from their Toy Story collection here.

Trending Stories

1

Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Commonwealth Games

2

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud

3

Demi Lovato Shares Why She’s Using She/Her Pronouns Again

4

Showcase Your Love Island Fandom With Some Official Merch

5

Why Bachelorette Rachel Kicked Hayden Out of the Competition

Latest News

BaubleBar's Fan-Fave Disney Collection Is 25% Off: Deals Start at $11

On The Scene: Here's Your Guide on What's Happening in Hollywood

Exclusive

How DWTS’ Cheryl Burke Is Moving Forward Amid Divorce

Everybody Hates Chris Is Getting Rebooted With a Twist

TikToker Chris Olsen Plays Matchmaker for Meghan Trainor's Brother

Lindsie Chrisley Shares the Real Reason She and Dad Todd Reconnected

Selena Gomez & Jake Gyllenhaal Are Reviving a Couple of ‘80s Classic