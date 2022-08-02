Everybody Hates Chris Is Getting Rebooted With a Twist

The childhood experiences of Chris Rock are headed back to TV—but like you've never seen them before. Find out how Everybody Hates Chris is returning to the airwaves.

Everybody hates Chris—even in animated form. 

A reimagined animated version of sitcom Everybody Hates Chris—which ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2009—called Everybody Still Hates Chris is coming to Paramount+ and Comedy Central, E! News confirms.

The animated series is similarly inspired by the teenage years of Chris Rock, who returns as narrator and executive producer. 

Everybody Still Hates Chris, according to MTV Studios, will chronicle Rock's "experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s."

The original live-action series, which starred Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams as Rock, was set from 1982 to 1987. The cast also included Terry CrewsTichina ArnoldTequan RichmondImani Hakim and Vincent Martella

Other than Rock's narrating duties, an additional voice cast has not been announced.

"Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we're excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, "and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes smash series such as South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head."

Rock recently lent his voice to Stoner Cats, a 2021 animated series only available to those who owned the show's collectible NFT. The voice cast also included Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Jane Fonda

In addition to Everybody Still Hates Chris, Rock can be seen alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in the upcoming David. O Russell movie Amsterdam, which is being released November 4.

