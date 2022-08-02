Lindsie Chrisley Shares the Real Reason She and Dad Todd Chrisley Reconnected

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley's Marriage STRONGER After Guilty Verdict

When it comes to family matters, perhaps the Chrisleys do know best.

On July 27 episode of The Southern Tea podcast, Lindsie Chrisley confirmed that she and her father, Todd Chrisley, have reconnected following years of estrangement. And while the revelation comes after Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion, Lindsie noted that the trial had nothing to do with her decision to reconcile with her family.

"I can confidentially tell you there was no reconnection due to any legal reasons whatsoever," she said. "Nothing like that ever transpired."

So, what really sparked the reconciliation? According to the 32-year-old, "It was definitely because of my divorce."

Lindsie, who announced her split from Will Campbell in July 2021 following nine years of marriage, went on to explain that Todd penned a heartfelt message to her amid the breakup, but she couldn't see it at the time because she had blocked his Instagram account. She recalled how she was finally able to read it when fans began sending her screenshots of Todd's social media post.