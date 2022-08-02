Selena Gomez and Jake Gyllenhaal Are Reviving a Couple of ‘80s Classics

Break out the leg warmers, we're headed back to the '80s!
The latest projects from Selena Gomez and Jake Gyllenhaal prove that everything is new again—even when it comes to cinematic classics.
First up, the Only Murders In The Building star is set to produce a revival of the 1988 comedy Working Girl, which starred Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Melanie Griffith. The movie tells the story of Tess (Griffith), an ambitious secretary whose ingenuous business idea is stolen by her boss Katharine (Weaver).
Casting announcements for the revival have not been made, but seeing as Gomez also works as a producer on Only Murders, we're optimistic that a modern-take take on Tess might be in her future.
Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal is set to star in a reimagined take of Road House, the 1989 movie starring Patrick Swayze, Sam Elliott and Kelly Lynch, for Prime Video.
The original plot of Road House—which told the story of James Dalton (Swayze), a bouncer who protected a Missouri town from shady businessman Brad Wesley (Ben Gazzara)—is getting a modern twist for the updated version.
"The new take follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys," according to the streamer, "but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise."
Gyllenhaal in the Octagon? We're not complaining.
The Nightcrawler star will be joined by Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Lukas Gage, Travis Van Winkle and Arturo Castro. The movie will be directed by Doug Liman, whose credits include Mr. and Mrs. Smith and The Bourne Identity.
"Road House is a home run for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience."
It's safe to say that we're eagerly anticipating revamped versions of Working Girl and Road House, but we hope the hair spray stays behind.