Demi Lovato Shares Why She’s Using She/Her Pronouns Again

Demi Lovato just got candid about her recent pronoun change.

The "Substance" singer—who shared she would be using they/them pronouns in May 2021—revealed in a new interview that she recently made the decision to use she/her again. "I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again," Demi said on the Spout podcast before further explaining what led to the initial change. "For me, I'm such a fluid person that I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy."

She continued, "When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me. Because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman, I didn't feel like a man—I just felt like a human."