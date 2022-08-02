Affordable Things From Target Every 30-Year-Old Needs in Their Home

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

When you hit your 30s, you want your home to look and feel like a 30-year-old actually lives there. While there's nothing wrong with displaying a few things from those good ol' college days, it's a new chapter in your life and your living space should reflect that. Fortunately, you don't have to blow your entire paycheck on home goods to make your space look totally put together. In fact, Target has everything you need at really good prices.

One thing we love about Target (other than the affordable prices) is the wide selection of products and styles. There's really something for everyone tastes. For instance, if you love the boho look, Opalhouse has all the cute furniture, lighting, bath towels, beddings, storage baskets and more to make your home look extra chic. If you're going for a more modern or minimalist look, Project 62 is a brand worth checking out.

In addition to finding things that fit your sense of style, Target also has all the practical things you need for your home from coffee makers that can save you money in the long run to cleaning supplies that can make your life so much easier.

We've rounded up some under $50 things from Target that every 30-year-old needs in their home. Check those out below.