Love Island USA: Showcase Your Fandom With Some Official Merch

We all have our TV-watching rituals, right? Some of us like to relax with an refreshing under-eye mask on. It's always nice to have a favorite snack on hand for a reality TV marathon. If you want to fan out as much as you can while you watch Love Island, you need some official merch in your life. Nothing says "I'm ready for a new Love Island episode" quite like wearing a Love Island sweatshirt or t-shirt, right? They bring your TV watch party to the next level.

And, of course, those aren't the only shoppable ways to enjoy the show. All season long, we've brought you the must-shop items from the show, including the sunglasses, swimsuits, hair products, beauty products, slippers, and sleep masks that the cast members used. Now, we are all about the official merch. If you want to showcase your Love Island fandom, add this t-shirt and sweatshirt to your wardrobe.