Atlanta Returns Home in the Trailer for Its Fourth and Final Season

Watch : Malia Obama Joins Donald Glover's Writing Team

Atlanta is ready for its curtain call.

The fourth and final season of the critically-acclaimed series, premiering September 15 on FX, brings the cast home—but things don't appear to be any less complicated.

The trailer for season four finds the cast—Earn (Donald Glover), Van (Zazie Beetz), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield)—back in Atlanta after spending most of season three abroad in Europe.

"But the question is," the network poses, "has Atlanta changed, or have they?"

The trailer also teases the return of Katt Williams, who won an Emmy in 2018 for his portrayal of Earn and Paper Boi's Uncle Willie.

While season three often veered into the surreal, Glover promised that season four is the "most grounded" material yet during the Television Critics Association press tour August 2.

"I think it explores people more than we have before," the show's star and creator said, "because I feel like we are right now kind of living in a time where you just don't give people the benefit of the doubt."