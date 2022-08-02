Why Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sheree Zampino Says Kyle Richards Should "Sit Down"

Sheree Zampino may be a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie, but she's already got a few notes for OG Kyle Richards.
The entrepreneur appeared on the August 1 episode of Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef, and it didn't take long for the incident involving Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax—along with the drama that followed—to come up.
As RHOBH fans may recall, Erika drunkenly told the teen to "get the f--k out" of his mom's birthday party. She later apologized, but before she and Garcelle could properly reconcile, Kyle got involved to defend Erika's drinking.
This, Sheree explained, is an example of what she thinks Kyle should work on. "I like Kyle, but sometimes I think Kyle needs to sit down somewhere," Sheree said. "She's an OG, she's been on every season, she's very connected to the show...but she acts as the moderator."
Sheree then pointed to another instance to prove her point: The showdown between Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins—also at Garcelle's birthday party—which Kyle attempted to referee.
"Why are you even here?" Sheree said, referring to Kyle. "I didn't understand. I don't think they needed that. Sometimes you need somebody to come in and be a moderator—and I mean, she's got the experience, she's got the knowledge and the information—but it's not always necessary. We don't always need a moderator."
Sheree went on to discuss several other RHOBH season 12 happenings—first calling Erika's behavior toward Jax "completely inappropriate"—including the headline-making cast trip to Aspen, set to take place in the second half of the season. However, Sheree wasn't able to share much insight into the drama, as she was "sleeping soundly" during one major incident.
"Garcelle and I had the foresight to take our butts back to the house," Sheree added. "So I don't know...I don't know how that's gonna play out."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
