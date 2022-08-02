Why Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sheree Zampino Says Kyle Richards Should "Sit Down"

Watch : Kyle Richards "Would Give Anything" for THIS RHOBH Alum to Return

Sheree Zampino may be a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie, but she's already got a few notes for OG Kyle Richards.

The entrepreneur appeared on the August 1 episode of Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef, and it didn't take long for the incident involving Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax—along with the drama that followed—to come up.

As RHOBH fans may recall, Erika drunkenly told the teen to "get the f--k out" of his mom's birthday party. She later apologized, but before she and Garcelle could properly reconcile, Kyle got involved to defend Erika's drinking.

This, Sheree explained, is an example of what she thinks Kyle should work on. "I like Kyle, but sometimes I think Kyle needs to sit down somewhere," Sheree said. "She's an OG, she's been on every season, she's very connected to the show...but she acts as the moderator."