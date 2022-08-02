Here's How Ryan Seacrest Hilariously Handled His On-Air Wardrobe Malfunction

Ryan Seacrest discreetly fixed a wardrobe mishap while co-hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan alongside guest host Carson Kressley.

As always, Ryan Seacrest is handling awkward situations like a pro.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host had to think fast when he walked onto the stage with his zipper down Aug. 2. His solution? Make sure the audience is laughing with him, not at him. "By the way," Ryan said as he zipped up his pants and hid his boxers, "my fly is down."

Indeed, it was.

Guest co-host Carson Kressley, who's filling in for Kelly Ripa while she's on vacation, was more than happy to go along with the joke, adding, "What? I guess you're just happy to see me!"

Despite the mishap, the former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy fashion expert commended Ryan for his stylish navy blue suit and matching striped shirt, promising him, "It looks fantastic." 

Look, who hasn't forgotten to zip up their pants? Maybe not on television, but it happens!

Ryan is no stranger to wardrobe malfunctions. The American Idol host previously shared that he had to borrow a pair of underwear from his stylist during the season 20 finale. "Apparently, America voted and said there was anatomy in the shot," he joked in May. "There was just panic about it, and we changed it."

Because this malfunction took place mid-show, Ryan had to strip down to his birthday suit backstage. "It was the first for me for a live show," he said. "Anything for the show. It's a family show."

So why exactly was it important for Ryan to change his undies? Well, let's just say his stylist's briefs do a bit more concealing. The more you know!

