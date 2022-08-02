Here's How Ryan Seacrest Hilariously Handled His On-Air Wardrobe Malfunction

Watch : Ryan Seacrest & GF Aubrey Paige Make Red Carpet Debut

As always, Ryan Seacrest is handling awkward situations like a pro.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host had to think fast when he walked onto the stage with his zipper down Aug. 2. His solution? Make sure the audience is laughing with him, not at him. "By the way," Ryan said as he zipped up his pants and hid his boxers, "my fly is down."

Indeed, it was.

Guest co-host Carson Kressley, who's filling in for Kelly Ripa while she's on vacation, was more than happy to go along with the joke, adding, "What? I guess you're just happy to see me!"

Despite the mishap, the former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy fashion expert commended Ryan for his stylish navy blue suit and matching striped shirt, promising him, "It looks fantastic."

Look, who hasn't forgotten to zip up their pants? Maybe not on television, but it happens!