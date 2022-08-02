Kelly Rizzo Says Bob Saget Was “Right By My Side” at Jodie Sweetin’s Wedding

Kelly Rizzo believes her late husband Bob Saget was there in spirit during his Full House daughter Jodie Sweetin's July 30 wedding.
Sweetin, 40, tied the knot with Mescal Wasilewski in a private ceremony at a home in Malibu, Calif. on July 30. After the bride shared a photo of her big day on Instagram, Rizzo commented with the sweetest message.
"What an honor it was to be there and celebrate your love," she wrote on the July 31 post. "I know Bob was right by my side. Love you so much."
According to People, the couple was joined on their special day by 50 guests, including Jodie's Full House castmates John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.
Sweetin's wedding comes just over six months after Saget was found dead in a Florida hotel room. According to his family, authorities determined that the 65-year-old comedian, who had been touring in Florida, died from head trauma. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," his family said in a statement in February. "No drugs or alcohol were involved."
Rizzo recently marked the six month anniversary of her husband's passing in a touching tribute and reflected on what her life has been like "without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband."
"6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling, and warmth," she wrote in a July 9 post, along with a video compilation of her husband and loved ones. "But it's also been 6 months of looking for silver linings, learning how to brave the world without you. 6 months of care and compassion from so many who love you, 6 months of continuing to love, laugh, and live because that's what you would want…what you'd insist upon."
Rizzo also shared that she has been leaning on Bob's "magical daughters" Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, as they are "trying to all be strong together."
"Even though you'd want to make sure that we all still miss you…and dear God do we ever," she added. "We miss you so much, every day. Love you honey, the world still isn't the same without you."