Logan Lerman Reveals Whether He's in the New Percy Jackson Series

Percy Jackson alum Logan Lerman revealed he's just as excited as we are about Disney+'s upcoming TV adaptation of the popular book series. See what he had to say below!

Logan Lerman is ready to pass on the lightning bolt.

The actor, who played the titular character in the two Percy Jackson films between 2010 and 2013, officially gave his stamp of approval for Disney+'s upcoming TV adaption of the franchise. "I'm really excited," Lerman said to The Hollywood Reporter on Aug. 1 while on the red carpet for his new film Bullet Train. "I'm curious to see it. Everything I've seen so far, like peripherally just about casting and how they're doing it, and that Rick [Riordan] is running it, just makes me happy."

And while Lerman is looking forward to watching the new series, don't expect him to make a cameo. Despite saying he was open to participating in Disney+'s take on Percy Jackson, he clarified that there are no plans for him to make an appearance.

Instead, he's passing on the legacy of demigod Percy Jackson to up-and-comer Walker Scobell, who's casting was confirmed in April. Similarly to Riordan's depiction of Percy in the books, the TV version will feature "a smart and compassionate kid with a sharp sense of humor," Disney+ teased. "He's always seen himself as an outsider, in no small part because of how the world sees his ADHD and dyslexia." 

Joining Scobell on the small screen are Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, who are playing Percy's BFFs Annabeth and Grover, respectively. For those who need a refresher, Annabeth, previously played by Alexandra Daddario in the films, is the daughter of Athena "with a gift for strategy and a curious mind," according to the streamer. We're excited to see what Jeffries does with the role!

As for Simhadri? He is set to follow in Brandon T. Jackson's footsteps, playing Percy's pal who is a satyr—aka that's half human, half goat. "He cares deeply about others and will put their needs before his own, sometimes at his peril," according to his description. "He and Percy are best friends, and though he's naturally cautious, Grover will always join in a fight to protect his friends."

Sounds like a good friend to us!

For any and all updates regarding the Percy Jackson series, click here.

